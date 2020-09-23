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Vaccine Choice Canada CALL TO ACTION video
Vaccine Choice Canada
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1718 views • September 23, 2020
Vaccine Choice Canada members and friends gathered at Queen's Park in Toronto on October 29, 2019 for an important press conference to announce our legal challenge with our lawyer Rocco Galati. "Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), along with five individual mothers of children in the school system, have launched an action, in the Superior Court of Ontario, against the government of Ontario, challenging the Constitutional Validity of the Immunization of School Pupils Act and Ontario’s compulsory vaccine regime, and the mandatory “education/information sessions”, and sworn Statement required, to obtain an exemption from a vaccine, failing which a child will be suspended, expelled, and/or not registered."

Read VCC's press release here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/

Read about our COVID 19 case (2020) with Rocco Galati here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/media/press-release-legal-challenge-to-covid-19-measures-filed-in-ontario-superior-court/

Extra special thanks to Robert for the video and Ramona for the photos.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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