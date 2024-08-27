BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMERGENCY! France Arrests Pavel Durov, Telegram Founder - Candace Ep 52
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
85 views • 8 months ago

I'm sharing this video from, 'Candace Owens' from YouTube, with all description.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OTmsifHK5o

France arrests Pavel Durov, Brittany Mahomes is in hot water for liking a Trump instagram post, and why does the media always seem to attack Justin Bieber?

PreBorn!

To donate, dial pound 250 & say the keyword “BABY” that’s pound 250 “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/candace

Nimi

Save 15% on your routine subsription + 5% additional using code 'CANDACE' at checkout + FREE gift every 3rd order.

http://www.Nimiskincare.com

American Financing

Act today! Call 800-795-1210 or visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens

Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq

Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT

Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO

Subscribe to Club Candace: https://www.clubcandace.com

Join The Candace Community on Locals: https://candace.locals.com

