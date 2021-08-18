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Australia to inject 24,000 children in a stadium (no parents allowed) with Covid Clot Shot!
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912 views • August 18, 2021
Yesterday, Australian Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged kids in Sydney's west and south-west to take advantage of a "golden" opportunity next week to get their Pfizer Death Jab.
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