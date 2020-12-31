Jonathan and Ester Pollard lands in Israel: 'Ecstatic to be home at last'

Posted 30December2020, 15 Tevet 5781: Jonathan Pollard landed in Israel on Tuesday night, some 35 years after being arrested in the United States and serving 30 years in prison for spying for and providing top-secret classified information to Israel which the US Deep State was required by law to provide Israel.

The Pollards arrived in Israel on a direct private flight from Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey, to Ben Gurion Airport. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was moved to meet them on the tarmac next to the plane where they kissed the Holy ground of Eretz Israel and recited the Shehecheyanu blessing together then the Pollard's received their Teudat Zehut (Israeli Identity Cards).

The Pollards making Aliyah (immigrate to Israel) is as important as Natan Sarnakey, the Soviet Refusenik, who made Aliyah from the Soviet Union in February 1986. Just as the Corrupt Soviet Deep State has collapsed so will the corrupt US and Israeli Deep State collapse.