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Canadian scientists address the unvaccinated: You have the right to say “no”!
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61 views • May 12, 2022
Canadian scientists published an open letter to all unvaccinated people in August 2021. In it, they encourage that it is reasonable and legitimate to speak out against inadequately tested vaccines, even though the unvaccinated are being scapegoated by politicians and the media. The unvaccinated showed resilience and stood up for accountability and freedom of expression, which are essential for society to thrive. Listen to the open letter, which is still highly relevant today.
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