Paediatric Plandemic, Covid Rebranded

White Lung Syndrome Is here, the one they promised us, only this time the enablers won’t be spouting "Granny killer"… Oh no, they’re going be spitting a much more venomous "Child Murderer" at your logic! The evil strategists are pulling out all the stops, but there’s no suprises. They told us this was coming… just like everything else. Things are gunna get tasty folks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.