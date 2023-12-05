Create New Account
Paediatric Plandemic, Covid Rebranded
The Frontline
Published 16 hours ago

White Lung Syndrome Is here, the one they promised us, only this time the enablers won’t be spouting "Granny killer"… Oh no, they’re going be spitting a much more venomous "Child Murderer" at your logic! The evil strategists are pulling out all the stops, but there’s no suprises. They told us this was coming… just like everything else. Things are gunna get tasty folks.

