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Who said freedom was free 1/2
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21 views • February 10, 2021
I'm tired of being silent, we have sat on our hands and done nothing, thinking things could be done peacefully. To me it looks like the cheats are going to put who they want in office, all the way down to the local level. They can't be reasoned with obviously, so as much as I hate to say it, it might be time to fight, the time for talking is over!!
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