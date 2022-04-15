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New Massive Lockdowns in China Could Mean Return of Covid Lockdowns In U.S.
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With 25 million people locked down in Shanghai as a result of China's "Zero-Covid" policy, the United States is now seeing a resurgence of indoor mask mandates and a continuation of federal masking guidelines for air travel. How will China's new policies impact the rest of the world?
With 25 million people locked down in Shanghai as a result of China's "Zero-Covid" policy, the United States is now seeing a resurgence of indoor mask mandates and a continuation of federal masking guidelines for air travel. How will China's new policies impact the rest of the world?
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