Tucker Carlson_ Our Leaders: 'Life Will Never Go Back To Normal'

Vital public information. It is obvious to everyone that the vast majority of people are held in complete enthralment by mass media promoted, government enabled, terrorising 'coronavirus' propaganda.

Every day I talk to or hear of people, nearly all of them the kindest and most caring of us, who are so scared witless they will not leave their homes for any reason at all - "until they get a vaccine". These are among the prime target demograph of the crazed maniacs that are driving this depraved psychic and psychological assault, the 6s, because 6 is the frequency that is programmed to trust in authorities: the teachers, the carers, the servers, the home makers, the good neighbours, the vaccine takers, and yes, the police.

This premeditated relentless vicious intimidation of the people that everyone relies on is calculated to disturb and destabilise every single person. Countless lives are blighted forever, destroyed.



So is the vaccine the promised saviour?



CARLSON: “What does the Coronavirus have to do with climate change? Well, for one thing, China caught both of them. That is definitely not the point they are making. Both of them vowed before China they would never criticize the Chinese government. But you can be assured that’s not the connection they are drawing. No. For Dr. Ted rose and Bill Gates, pandemic and climate change share a very different connection. Both are useful pretexts for mass social control. Both are essentially unsolvable crises they can harness to bypass democracy and forced powerless populations to obey their command. Now it makes sense. Ever wondered why our leaders consider the Coronavirus a major public health crisis but not suicides and drug overdoses? This is why. When a 26-year-old mother in New Hampshire dies, they don’t get more powerful. Her death is use Dominic useless to them. In just a few weeks, doubly virus spread from central China through Europe to every major city in the west. As that happened, the world health organization did nothing to stop it, and in fact spread misinformation as it was happening. Those are the facts.”