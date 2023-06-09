Is School Choice an Actual Choice? Florida’s New Education Vouchers and Regulations | Ep. 90

Our children’s data and behavior is being tracked through the education system, Education Liberty Advocates Diane Connors and Attorney Deborah Stevenson join Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to hit on that topic. But first they dive into Florida HB 1 going into effect on July 1, awarding education vouchers up to $8,700 for eligible students. What Florida’s school choice experiment entails, how that applies to the voucher debate today and the ways public, private and homeschoolers will be regulated.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more
School Choice - Seeing the Whole Picture, entire 43 page slideshow by Diane & Debbie: https://bit.ly/3nSm70p
https://www.the74million.org/article/florida-just-became-the-nations-biggest-school-choice-laboratory/
https://www.flgov.com/2023/03/27/governor-ron-desantis-signs-historic-legislation-to-expand-school-choice-options-to-all-florida-students/
Constitutional Home Educators Alliance full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiY5_t-FBTg
