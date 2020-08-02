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Martha and Mary - One Needful Thing
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7 views • August 02, 2020
Three things the Lord showed me some years back I needed to work on ... stop striving, do not trust my emotions and become more of a Mary and less of a Martha. How many of us find our self-worth in our accomplishments? How many lean far too much on our emotions? How many battle constantly with the noise and distractions of the world? Jesus says one thing is needful (or required) ... that is to sit at His feet and hear His word... spend time with Him and get to know Him.
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