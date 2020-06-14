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Naomi Seibt and Lord Monckton: MODELS PREDICT CATASTROPHE - Climate of Freedom #4 (MIRRORED)
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152 views • June 14, 2020
Naomi Seibt and Lord Monckton: MODELS PREDICT CATASTROPHE - Climate of Freedom #4 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/k5b5q_Ng5bU
This is the 4th video in my new Climate of Freedom Series. Thank you, Lord Christopher Monckton, for working on this project with me!
I'M GOING TO COURT:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/19/monckton-naomi-seibt-the-anti-greta-needs-your-financial-support-now/
Thank you, @Sky News Australia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScfI2RxUhUo
*** TWITTER: @SeibtNaomi
*** INSTAGRAM: naomiseibt2000
*** TELEGRAM: https://t.me/naomiseibt
°°° PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000?
°°° PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/naomiseibtmy?utm_
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Thumbnail credit: Instagram @leonie.bandurski
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
PURCHASE THE PAINTING: https://www.amazon.de/handmade/Kunst-...
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
Mirrored from YouTube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/k5b5q_Ng5bU
This is the 4th video in my new Climate of Freedom Series. Thank you, Lord Christopher Monckton, for working on this project with me!
I'M GOING TO COURT:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/19/monckton-naomi-seibt-the-anti-greta-needs-your-financial-support-now/
Thank you, @Sky News Australia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScfI2RxUhUo
*** TWITTER: @SeibtNaomi
*** INSTAGRAM: naomiseibt2000
*** TELEGRAM: https://t.me/naomiseibt
°°° PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000?
°°° PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/naomiseibtmy?utm_
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Thumbnail credit: Instagram @leonie.bandurski
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
PURCHASE THE PAINTING: https://www.amazon.de/handmade/Kunst-...
Email for interview requests: [email protected]
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