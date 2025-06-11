BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors 2025 | Knicks & Spurs Eye Superstar Move!
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors 2025 | Knicks & Spurs Eye Superstar Move!

Kevin Durant’s NBA future is on fire this offseason! The Phoenix Suns star, averaging 26.6 points last season, could be headed to the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs. What will it take to make the trade happen? Will Karl-Anthony Towns be part of the deal? With one year left on his contract and a $54.7M cap hit, KD remains a dominant force at 36. Don’t miss the latest updates and insider insights on this blockbuster NBA story!

#KevinDurant #KDTrade #NBA2025 #Knicks #Spurs #NBATradeRumors #PhoenixSuns #KarlAnthonyTowns #NBAOffseason #NewsPlusGlobe

san antonio spurskevin durantphoenix sunsnews plus globekd trade rumorsnba trade newsnew york knickskarl-anthony townsnba offseason 2025nba free agencynba superstar tradebasketball newsnba highlights
