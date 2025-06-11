Kevin Durant Trade Rumors 2025 | Knicks & Spurs Eye Superstar Move!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Kevin Durant’s NBA future is on fire this offseason! The Phoenix Suns star, averaging 26.6 points last season, could be headed to the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs. What will it take to make the trade happen? Will Karl-Anthony Towns be part of the deal? With one year left on his contract and a $54.7M cap hit, KD remains a dominant force at 36. Don’t miss the latest updates and insider insights on this blockbuster NBA story!

Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more breaking NBA news and analysis.

Hashtags

#KevinDurant #KDTrade #NBA2025 #Knicks #Spurs #NBATradeRumors #PhoenixSuns #KarlAnthonyTowns #NBAOffseason #NewsPlusGlobe