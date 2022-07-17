365 Amazing Answers to Big Bible Questions A Daily Devotioinal...

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It’s the devotional you’ve always wanted! In a concise and direct style, this new daily devotional from Pastor Doug Batchelor answers the most frequently asked and thought-provoking Bible questions that have come in to his popular Bible Answers Live radio program. From Christian lifestyle and doctrine to Bible history to prophecy, each day’s Bible answer is designed to bring you closer to Jesus and will help you better understand God’s Word. Even better, it will inspire you to continue the journey of searching out the big answers in your life! As an added bonus feature, we’ve included “Quick Response Codes” (QR codes, for short) in some devotional entries to link you to related content hosted on one of our many Amazing Facts websites—including articles, books, and sermons, among other resources. Use these links to quickly find more information and enhance your devotional time with the Lord. An incredible, valuable resource in your study library for years to come!