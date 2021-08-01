Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Amandha Vollmer Expose COVID Test Fraud, Brain/AI/5G Agenda

Dr. Andy Kaufmann and Dr. Amandha Vollmer discuss the real science behind the fraudulent PCR test, why the CDC has pulled the EUA for it, how nasal swabs are implicated in nose-to-brain access to the brain and central nervous system, microscopy findings of blood clots in the vaccinated, graphene in the vaccine portending brain access, neuro-control and neuro-imaging, and much more, in this conversation covering the mass pandemic fraud which is still being run by a complicit media-govt-corporate mechanism. Wealth transfer, control, eugenicide are all plausibly behind the continued carnage. People can and should say No theysay, and saying No to the COVID tests is indeed one of the best things people can do to stop this entire pandemic fraud. Also discussed: healthy people transmitting disease (impossible!) and connections with the AIDS scare and swine flu scare from years ago.source: