What Did Trump, Stone, & Mel Gibson Discuss At UFC 290? Roger Stone Gives First Hand Explanation

What was really said between Roger Stone, Mel Gibson, and President Trump?

Roger Stone joins Stew to detail what was said during the meeting between Gibson, Trump, and himself at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

President Trump is a giant fan of both the movie “Braveheart” and “The Patriot”.

President Trump and Roger questioned Mel about the hit film “Sound of Freedom” because neither had the opportunity to see the film yet.

The President is going to arrange to have a pirate showing of the film at Bedminster.

Mel Gibson complemented Roger Stone’s book “The Man Who Killed Kennedy”.

In the wake of Sound of Freedom’s success the Biden administration is wiping out the government's ability to track human smuggling at the southern border.

The programs and protections put in place by President Trump are being erased.

The prevalence of adrenochrome may help to explain why Hillary Clinton looks the way she does.

Roger Stone believes Mel Gibson and Jim Caviezel think adrenochrome is real.

Mel Gibson and Jim Caviezel are examples of courage that all Americans should imitate.



Mirrored - Stew Peters Network