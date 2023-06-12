Key data shows the situation is critical and it keeps coming in worse, not better.

Crisis borrowing at the Fed's emergency BTFP surged this week to a new high as #bankingcrisis grows critical. We're seeing more and more signs of serious #creditcrunch which, if it continues like this, won't take long to imperil more markets and the general #economy. #recession Eurodollar University's weekly conversation
w/Steve Van Metre
