Meditation for Peace between Russia and NATO (August 2022 update) - English guided audio

Update on 2022-08-19: There are reports that Ukraine is going to attack the Zaporozhie Nuclear Power Plant.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/strange-corporate-decisions-this-week

This can cause a major disaster for Europe and the whole planet.



https://theeventhub2015.blogspot.com/2022/08/rt-2022-08-18-russia-warns-of-another-chernobyl.html

https://theeventhub2015.blogspot.com/2022/08/rt-2022-08-19-ukrainian-forces-shell-nuclear-plant-city-official.html

Operators of the Zaporozhie Nuclear Power plant are reporting six to eight explosions very near the plant as of 10 AM UTC (6:00 AM eastern US Time) Friday, August 19, 2022.



https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-reports-6-8-explosions

The Cabal is planning to attack the nuclear power plant to cause a radiation leak. Then they can say that this is a violation of NATO Article 5. This would lead to World War 3.



https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/the-end-game-is-out-in-the-open-radiation-leak-from-ukraine-nuclear-plant-will-trigger-nato-article-5

We suggest everyone who feels guided to do the Meditation for Peace between Russia and NATO as often as possible or every 4 hours at the following times:

12:30 AM UTC



4:30 AM UTC

8:30 AM UTC

12:30 PM UTC

4:30 PM UTC

8:30 PM UTC

Instructions for this meditation: (Suggested time for this meditation is 15 minutes)



1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness



2. State your intent to bring peace and healing to the situation between Russia and NATO.



3. Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light.



4. Visualize a pillar of pink Light, emanating from the Galactic Central Sun and then descending down through your body and deep into the center of the Earth.



5. Visualize this Light flowing through your heart and then through your hands directly to everybody involved in the situations between Russia and NATO, harmonizing everyone and bringing peace. Let the pink Light then flow onwards, healing all other conflicts worldwide.



6. Ask the Goddess presence (the Divine Feminine) to protect Zaporozhie Nuclear Power Plant from any damage to prevent any fallout. Visualize this nuclear facility safe and protected.



7. Ask the Goddess presence (the Divine Feminine) to direct energies of peace and harmony to all unresolved situations between Russia and NATO, and everyone involved in these situations. Let these energies then flow onwards and heal all other conflicts worldwide. Allow these energies to continue to flow through your heart and then through your hands into these situations for a few minutes.



Goddess wants peace and peace it will be.



More info at:



https://www.welovemassmeditation.com/2022/06/urgent-meditation-for-peace-between-russia-and-nato-every-4-hours.html