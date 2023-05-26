Update and winter preparations for my survival garden MVI_1851

I am pleased with the progress of
the plants I’ve got in my large black pots, and most are managing on the
occasional wet day we are now getting. I am getting around another 20 pots
ready for planting potatoes, which do much better in my yard in winter than in
summer. The garlic is steaming ahead, the aloes are holding their own despite
the colder conditions, the parsley, as always, comes into its own in our
winter, and the winter weeds always delight me. I even have the occasional nettle
appearing here and there, and my lemon grass is still supplying me with delicious
herbal teas.
