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The Rothschild-China Genome Database Project, Ken's Terral03 Commentary, Norway's Booze Ban to Slow Omicron Wave, Get Your Food Now!! December 14, 2021
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654 views • December 14, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Is Beijing Weaponizing Your DNA?
Submitted by Don
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/beijing-weaponizing-your-dna
Related: https://www.brighteon.com/4fbb4314-4951-430e-87ab-3c6c3b1ab737
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Terral Croft aka "Terral03" was "right" about this National Guard "Helping"
Written by Ken
December 13, 2021
Bcc to 21
https://youtu.be/tfTYBZldmGk
This is a video by a guy called "DABOO".
It is not "TerralO3" aka Terral Croft who's reporting this. Yet this is further Proof that Terral's on the Inside Track concerning developing information on this "War" aka "Human Genocide" taking place.
There's a bunch of us Watchers but we are not all gifted equally. Follow me and follow Terral and you can't fall too far behind on this History in the making.
What's being reported is just "Another Step" in this long-playing record called "The Genocide of Humanity via COVID and the so called "Vaccine" aka "Shot"!
Why am I reporting this?
I've followed Terral Croft of about 10 years now and by the grace of our loving Father God and our Lord God Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit, Terral has had the Best Track-record of calling the Game-Plan of the Luciferiarians who are even now well on their way into committing Human Genocide.
"Will the Lord of all not tell His people What He's doing?" Rhetorically, YES!
Some of us are called to be ''Watchmen on the Wall''! Terral is one and more gifted than I but I'm also a Watchman per God's calling and assignment….
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Norway introduces booze ban to slow oncoming Omicron wave
Submitted by Brenda
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/norway-introduces-booze-ban-to-slow-oncoming-omicron-wave
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Is Beijing Weaponizing Your DNA?
Submitted by Don
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/beijing-weaponizing-your-dna
Related: https://www.brighteon.com/4fbb4314-4951-430e-87ab-3c6c3b1ab737
--
Terral Croft aka "Terral03" was "right" about this National Guard "Helping"
Written by Ken
December 13, 2021
Bcc to 21
https://youtu.be/tfTYBZldmGk
This is a video by a guy called "DABOO".
It is not "TerralO3" aka Terral Croft who's reporting this. Yet this is further Proof that Terral's on the Inside Track concerning developing information on this "War" aka "Human Genocide" taking place.
There's a bunch of us Watchers but we are not all gifted equally. Follow me and follow Terral and you can't fall too far behind on this History in the making.
What's being reported is just "Another Step" in this long-playing record called "The Genocide of Humanity via COVID and the so called "Vaccine" aka "Shot"!
Why am I reporting this?
I've followed Terral Croft of about 10 years now and by the grace of our loving Father God and our Lord God Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit, Terral has had the Best Track-record of calling the Game-Plan of the Luciferiarians who are even now well on their way into committing Human Genocide.
"Will the Lord of all not tell His people What He's doing?" Rhetorically, YES!
Some of us are called to be ''Watchmen on the Wall''! Terral is one and more gifted than I but I'm also a Watchman per God's calling and assignment….
--
Norway introduces booze ban to slow oncoming Omicron wave
Submitted by Brenda
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/norway-introduces-booze-ban-to-slow-oncoming-omicron-wave
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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