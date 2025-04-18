Trump STOPS World War 3 – Says NO to Israel’s War Demands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I love when the NYTimes finally catches up to our reporting. A few weeks ago here on the show we reported that there was a team of anti-war Trump cabinet members who were actively working to prevent a war with Iran. But they were up against neo-cons and Israel which desperately wants American help in destroying Iran.
Mirrored - Redacted
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net