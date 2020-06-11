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Chuck Baldwin: Trump as a Globalist Trojan Horse, Martial Law, & Civil War
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115 views • June 11, 2020
Dr. Chuck Baldwin discusses America's turn toward tyranny and why he thinks Trump is in reality a globalist Trojan Horse. He touches on the riots, the 2nd American Civil War, potential for war with China, and what solutions exist to restore liberty.
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Websites
Chuck Baldwin Live https://chuckbaldwinlive.com
Liberty Fellowship https://libertyfellowshipmt.com
About Chuck Baldwin
Chuck Baldwin is an American politician, radio host, and founder-former pastor of Crossroad Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. As of January 2011 he was pastor of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana.
He was the presidential nominee of the Constitution Party for the 2008 U.S. presidential election and had previously been its nominee for U.S. vice president in 2004. A more in-depth biography can be found here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/About.aspx
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Chuck Baldwin Live https://chuckbaldwinlive.com
Liberty Fellowship https://libertyfellowshipmt.com
About Chuck Baldwin
Chuck Baldwin is an American politician, radio host, and founder-former pastor of Crossroad Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. As of January 2011 he was pastor of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana.
He was the presidential nominee of the Constitution Party for the 2008 U.S. presidential election and had previously been its nominee for U.S. vice president in 2004. A more in-depth biography can be found here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/About.aspx
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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