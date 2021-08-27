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Dehydrated Omega 3 Italian Crackers (GF, DF, SF, OF, Plant Based)
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64 views • August 27, 2021
This is a really easy recipe. The tough part is waiting for them to reach the perfect crispness. They are high in omega 3s and an aromatic Italian seasoning that make your home smell so good
They are also gluten free, dairy free, oil free, sugar free, and whole food plant based.
Definitely consider combining them with your favorite hummus and dips, soups and salads, or even alone as a yummy snack.
Check out my post to find out more including the recipe: https://elainewatkins.com/dehydrated-omega-3-italian-crackers
Don't forget to subscribe here and also on my website, https://www.elainewatkins.com
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
They are also gluten free, dairy free, oil free, sugar free, and whole food plant based.
Definitely consider combining them with your favorite hummus and dips, soups and salads, or even alone as a yummy snack.
Check out my post to find out more including the recipe: https://elainewatkins.com/dehydrated-omega-3-italian-crackers
Don't forget to subscribe here and also on my website, https://www.elainewatkins.com
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
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