Weather and Water Warfare with Deborah Tavares- Deborah Taveres & Peggy Hall

DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years!



Read her detailed research and articles here:



https://stopthecrime.net/

https://primarywater.org/

http://www.toxicsky.org/

https://thehealthyamerican.org/

























Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with [email protected] terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more!