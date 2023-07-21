Create New Account
Weather and Water Warfare with Deborah Tavares- Deborah Taveres & Peggy Hall
Published 14 hours ago

DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years!


Read her detailed research and articles here:


https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/

http://www.toxicsky.org/

https://thehealthyamerican.org/








http://www.toxicsky.org/


Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with [email protected] terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more!

Keywords
weatherwarfarewaterdeborah taverespeggy hall

