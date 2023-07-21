Weather and Water Warfare with Deborah Tavares- Deborah Taveres & Peggy Hall

DEBORAH TAVARES has been exposing the evil agendas for years!
Read her detailed research and articles here:
https://stopthecrime.net/
https://primarywater.org/
https://thehealthyamerican.org/
Deborah tells us why we are NOT running out water, how the gov't is coming up with [email protected] terms like "heat domes" and "atmospheric rivers" to describe THEIR created "weather events" and much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.