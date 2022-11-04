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https://gnews.org/articles/506180
Summary：11/02/2022 The CCP has set up vocational training centers in 19 countries, aiming at training key talents for the Belt and Road Initiative. According to state media reports, more than 3000 students have received certifications from Luban workshops with a further 12,000 currently being trained.