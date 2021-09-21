STEW PETERS: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR: LOTS OF PEOPLE WILL DIE - DOCTORS BANNED FROM HCQ/IVM

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Rumble — Steve is a healthcare administrator, and his wife is a doctor. He has provided "The Stew Peters Show" with a copy of a letter that unequivocally threatens doctors with the loss of their careers if they should recommend specific COVID treatments.
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El Savador is giving away care packages for Covid 19 care to patients and their families for FREE that contains vitamins D3, C, Zinc, Aspirin, Acetaminophen and… IVERMECTIN. El Salvador is trying to help it’s people while the Us is trying to make sure we die and stay dependent on Pharma.
US medical care and government are more than just a disgrace by blocking safe, effective and cheap therapeutics, they are criminal. Anyway you look at this, it's murder.