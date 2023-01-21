Chuck Missler Revelation Session 19 Ch 14 Prelude To The Bowls

Chuck Missler Revelation Session 19 Ch 14 Prelude To The Bowls19 of 24

The Book of Revelation is the only book of the Bible with a Promise to the reader! Why? What makes this book so special?

Revelation is a "lens" that puts the entire Bible into focus. The lens is focused on the person of Jesus Christ, and his destiny is imminent. This is a book of victory: We are overcomers! We are the ultimate winners in the game of life! (I read the ending: we win!)

One of the reasons this book strikes us as strange is because of our lack of understanding concerning the Old Testament. The Book of Revelation consists of 404 verses that contain over 800 allusions to the Old Testament. These are detailed, along with Chuck's analysis of the design and structure of this fascinating book. Learn about the past, present and future of the Church and our ultimate destiny. This is an ideal "first study" and foundational for every Christian.







