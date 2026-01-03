BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
POWER OF FIRE Series - 2026 Le Constellation case study (File 01)
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
25 views • 1 day ago

I had hoped on renewing my 9/11 uploads but current events have compelled me to postpone those for a while longer in favor of something far more immediate.

As someone who frequents the odd nightclub myself (usually to see the next Trance DJ in town; see my recent uploads), I still cannot believe that the use of pyrotechnics (basically mini flame-thrower toys) are not OUTLAWED @ all INDOOR venues. And yet I still see them being used even locally to this very day! I shake my head every time they joyously march them out for i know that it's just a matter of time until the next tragedy like this occurs unless laws are changed. This needs to stop immediately.

I had always planned on doing a "POWER OF FIRE" series to raise fire awareness and I see no better time to roll that out than now. 

What follows will be fire related content that I hope spurs others to a similar opinion.

Keywords
firepyrole constellation
