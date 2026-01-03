POWER OF FIRE Series - 2026 Le Constellation case study (File 01)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I had hoped on renewing my 9/11 uploads but current events have compelled me to postpone those for a while longer in favor of something far more immediate.
As someone who frequents the odd nightclub myself (usually to see the next Trance DJ in town; see my recent uploads), I still cannot believe that the use of pyrotechnics (basically mini flame-thrower toys) are not OUTLAWED @ all INDOOR venues. And yet I still see them being used even locally to this very day! I shake my head every time they joyously march them out for i know that it's just a matter of time until the next tragedy like this occurs unless laws are changed. This needs to stop immediately.
I had always planned on doing a "POWER OF FIRE" series to raise fire awareness and I see no better time to roll that out than now.
What follows will be fire related content that I hope spurs others to a similar opinion.