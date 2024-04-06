Create New Account
It Will be 644 Days Since CERN Fired Up Collider...April 6th 2024 2:18 pm -- Uploaders comment - 'TO SHADE' - Ref: Jonathon Kleck .. links below
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 14 hours ago

I I decided to look up Strong's Concordance for how many days it's been since CERN fired up their collider... The last time was July 4th 2022... Very interesting results...


👉 The Jonathan Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos


👉 The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Shared from and subscribe to:

To Those Who Will Listen

https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos



Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires

