BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Live Exclusive With Steve Kirsch! Save Alexis Lorenze - The HORRIFYING Story Vaccine Injury & Refusal To Treat Happening NOW At UC Irvine
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • 7 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick!

Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE:

www.chuckdefense.com/JoyShow more


**BREAKING - We will also cover the horrifying case of Alexis Lorenze, who had a severe adverse reaction to a meningitis vaccine and is now being neglected at UC Irvine Medical Hospital in California. Steve is in contact with Alexis and trying to get her help**


Today we explore the latest data on COVID vaccine injury and death with the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation and medical freedom warrior Steve Kirsch. His expertise in analyzing massive amounts of research and data makes him uniquely able to draw conclusions about the bigger pictures and accurate assess the SCOPE of the tragedy still emerging across the globe.


We will also expand our conservation to the childhood vaccine schedule itself and routine vaccination and their relationship with chronic diseases like autoimmune disorders, allergies and the Austim epidemic.


The VSRFs mission is to advance COVID-19 vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy, and to support the vaccine injured. They present the most up-to-date and relevant information on COVID-19 and public health policies, free from corporate press, agenda-driven narratives, and sponsorships with conflict of interest. They encourage questions and an open dialogue of transparency on any medical and scientific information presented.


MUST WATCH today on the SJ Show!


_______________________________

Show Resources & Links:


Support VSRF: https://www.vacsafety.org


Save Alexis Information: https://x.com/erin_bsn/status/1835883185215078483


Follow Steve Kirsch on Twitter: @stkirsch


________________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick!

Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE >

www.chuckdefense..com/Joy


Show less



CSID: 2d438fe9db47ecc9


Keywords
livealexiskirschi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy