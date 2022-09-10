WE ARE ALL GUILTY OF THIS

Do you sometimes find yourself feeling depressed about how far short you fall from God's glory? No matter how good you try to be, you end up failing in so many ways, and it can feel like there's no point in trying. But you must not fall for the trap of condemnation. Recognize the difference between good and evil and make honest attempts at confessing sins, but also recognize that overcoming our badness is part of our job as sincere human beings. This video should be a great encouragement for Christians everywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.