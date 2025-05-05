Dark Utopia: Curtis Yarvin, Nick Land & the New Satanic Right's Devious China/USA Pincer Movement

Dark Utopia: Curtis Yarvin, Nick Land And The New Radical Right





How could anybody in the populist MAGA movement embrace the outright destruction of Constitutional government, in favor of an authoritarian monarchy: abolish elections, concentrate power, neutralize dissent, turn citizens into users and shareholders of a sovereign corporation (SovCorp) and establish a Scientific Dictatorship based on Technocracy? It’s too late to suggest smelling the coffee here: you will soon smell the stench of the burning dumpster that used to be America.





How is this any different from the loony left’s plan to burn everything down? Same outcome, different means.





Either way, Technocracy is guaranteed to rise out of the ashes. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.





Disclosure: This article is the result of a conversation between the Reset editorial team and artificial intelligence.





Curtis Yarvin, known until a few years ago only to a niche audience under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, is now considered one of the most subtle and dangerous intellectual influences on America’s new radical right. His theory of the Dark Enlightenment is nothing less than a full-scale assault on the foundational values of modern liberalism: representative democracy, the rule of law, civil rights, public opinion, and the separation of powers.





In his ideological universe, democracy is not the pinnacle of civilization but its degeneration. A convenient lie designed to obscure the reality of power—unelected, invisible—which, according to Yarvin, lies in the hands of the Cathedral: a meta-structure composed of media, academia, and bureaucracies that propagates progressive dogmas with the zeal of a religious institution.





His solution? Tear it all down. Dismantle democratic institutions and replace them with a system of “neocameralism,” modeled on corporate governance: a state-as-a-company, run by a sovereign CEO, unelected, irremovable, and vested with absolute authority. In this vision, citizenship is not a political right but a contractual position. Citizens become shareholders—or just users. Government becomes a service to be optimized.





This idea of “algorithmic sovereignty” has seduced many minds in Silicon Valley, starting with Peter Thiel, billionaire investor, founder of Palantir, and PayPal co-founder—one of the most influential figures in the American tech ecosystem. Thiel has openly questioned the compatibility of democracy and freedom (“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”) and has heavily bankrolled think tanks, start-ups, and political candidates aligned with neo-reactionary thinking.





It is in this context that Yarvin gradually moved closer to the orbit of Donald Trump, though never in an official capacity. His writings have circulated among figures close to Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, and other intellectuals in the American alt-right, who are drawn to Yarvin’s blend of technical jargon, aristocratic historical references (from Carlyle to De Maistre), and systemic critique of Western democracies.





In particular, Yarvin served as one of the theoretical sources for the “post-democratic” rhetoric that emerged surrounding Trump’s 2016 campaign: the idea that the deep state is an entrenched apparatus obstructing the popular will in favor of the Cathedral’s interests—and yet incapable of producing true social order. Neither the Cathedral nor democracy itself, Yarvin argues, can sustain real order. Only a “strongman” can.





This idea resonated in Trump’s later attempts to delegitimize elections, the media, and the judiciary.





Yarvin’s own language—steeped in programming metaphors and software analogies—makes him especially appealing to high-tech and crypto-libertarian circles. To Yarvin, society is outdated software, which must be uninstalled and replaced with more efficient code. His lexicon speaks the language of Silicon Valley while conveying authoritarian and ultra-reactionary ideas.





Beneath the irony, intellectualism, and provocations, Yarvin’s thought is driven by a deep hostility toward political equality and popular participation. His idea of order is grounded in hierarchy, efficiency, and unquestioned authority. It’s an aristocratic restoration in digital form, where a technocratic elite supplants the sovereign people.