R E K E W E G 6
What is happening
What is happening
9675 followers
3
159 views • 4 months ago

The flu visited our house over the holidays and laid me out for 48 hours, but it's a blessing because it reminds you just how blessed we are to be healthy. Crroww 777 returns to SGT Report with actionable advice on how to treat the "flu" without resorting to Rockefeller petrochemicals. Dr. R E K E WE E G knew the truth and his NATURAL remedies are sill available today! We also discuss the war against Master Peace, the Yale study proving that the mRNA Covid "vaccine" is a horrific bioweapon and much more, thanks for tuning in!


newssgt reportfluvaccinenanotrending newspfizerplandemictedroshomeopathic remediesgraphenegaresrekeweg
