Κοινοβούλιο, η πηγή κάθε συμφοράς.

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου, για τις πρόσφατες πλημμύρες Και την προφασιζόμενη ανικανότητα του κοινοβουλίου να αντιδράσει. Αποκαλύπτεται η εσκεμμένη αδράνεια των πολιτικών που επανειλημμένα εμπόδισαν τα αντιπλημμυρικά έργα.
Και αναφωνούμε, ΔΕΝ ΧΡΕΙΑΖΟΜΑΣΤΕ ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ ΑΛΛΑ ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΜΑΤΟΣ!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.