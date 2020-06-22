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The David Knight Show (22June20 Full Show)
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22 views • June 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Snowflake culture cancels Eskimo Pies & other insanity
— 00:08:51 Lockdown is gradually being extended globally to 2021
— 00:19:55 Fauci says he is the sole arbiter of “science” & authority
— 00:31:44 Staggering financial fraud as Fed Reserve declares coin shortage & rationing
— 00:46:34 Lenin — the face of democracy? Ludicrous propaganda as he is enshrined in Seattle & Germany
— 01:04:41 Francis Scott Key — the story behind the man & the lyrics of the National Anthem BLM love to hate
— 01:14:01 DeBlasio Marxist Committee on monuments comes after Teddy Roosevelt after trashing Washington & Jefferson
— 01:24:19 Monitoring the school’s online class, a mother realizes her son, the only white kid in class, is being shamed as “racist” simply for being white
— 01:28:57 There can be no white male heroes! The mob purges the fictional character voted #1 film hero by the American Film Institute
— 01:38:05 Rope swings for exercise & fun, put up by a black man, will be investigated by liberal white mayor as hate crime EVEN AFTER the man goes public
— 01:46:11 Callers — PCR tests used for disease diagnostics are fraudulent, how to avoid wearing a mask even in California, and what should Trump do about West CHAZistan (Seattle)
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 Snowflake culture cancels Eskimo Pies & other insanity
— 00:08:51 Lockdown is gradually being extended globally to 2021
— 00:19:55 Fauci says he is the sole arbiter of “science” & authority
— 00:31:44 Staggering financial fraud as Fed Reserve declares coin shortage & rationing
— 00:46:34 Lenin — the face of democracy? Ludicrous propaganda as he is enshrined in Seattle & Germany
— 01:04:41 Francis Scott Key — the story behind the man & the lyrics of the National Anthem BLM love to hate
— 01:14:01 DeBlasio Marxist Committee on monuments comes after Teddy Roosevelt after trashing Washington & Jefferson
— 01:24:19 Monitoring the school’s online class, a mother realizes her son, the only white kid in class, is being shamed as “racist” simply for being white
— 01:28:57 There can be no white male heroes! The mob purges the fictional character voted #1 film hero by the American Film Institute
— 01:38:05 Rope swings for exercise & fun, put up by a black man, will be investigated by liberal white mayor as hate crime EVEN AFTER the man goes public
— 01:46:11 Callers — PCR tests used for disease diagnostics are fraudulent, how to avoid wearing a mask even in California, and what should Trump do about West CHAZistan (Seattle)
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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