The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 4 - When It's OK To Disobey | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Daniel 3 = 2nd most popular story
15 years in between Daniel 2 & 3; now around 30 years old
Daniel 3:1-18
15 years go by
Image = Babylonian Cubits = 90ft tall & 9ft wide
10x taller than wide
Some say it's the image of his dream while others say it is him
This order directly conflicts with the faith of the Jewish men there
Exodus 20:4-6
Although Daniel and his friends were young when they were taken it is clear they had a solid foundation of their faith as teenagers
Remember when they first arrived and did not compromise over the issue of meat sacrified to idols
What we see here is a time when a law of man directly opposes the law of God
There are times when civil disobedience is necessary
Always obey God's law
Exodus 1 = Civil Disobedience
Acts 5 = Civil Disobedience
When there is conflict, obey God
2020 = Church staying open = Hebrews 10:25
Daniel 3:8-18
This is REAL faith
Able but even if He doesn't
They did not presume upon God
You can not force God to anything but you can position yourself
Notice: faith is in God not the miracle
Too many worship the miracles of God rather than the God of miracles
Their faith was in God not the outcome
If God doesn't show up the way we want, He is still God
Sometimes God says: yes, no or not now
In this case God shows up and says yes
Daniel 3:19-30
What a turnaround
God turn America around just as quickly through terrible circumstances
Sermon insert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.