The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 4 - When It's OK To Disobey | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Daniel 3 = 2nd most popular story 15 years in between Daniel 2 & 3; now around 30 years old Daniel 3:1-18 15 years go by Image = Babylonian Cubits = 90ft tall & 9ft wide 10x taller than wide Some say it's the image of his dream while others say it is him This order directly conflicts with the faith of the Jewish men there Exodus 20:4-6 Although Daniel and his friends were young when they were taken it is clear they had a solid foundation of their faith as teenagers Remember when they first arrived and did not compromise over the issue of meat sacrified to idols What we see here is a time when a law of man directly opposes the law of God There are times when civil disobedience is necessary Always obey God's law Exodus 1 = Civil Disobedience Acts 5 = Civil Disobedience When there is conflict, obey God 2020 = Church staying open = Hebrews 10:25 Daniel 3:8-18 This is REAL faith Able but even if He doesn't They did not presume upon God You can not force God to anything but you can position yourself Notice: faith is in God not the miracle Too many worship the miracles of God rather than the God of miracles Their faith was in God not the outcome If God doesn't show up the way we want, He is still God Sometimes God says: yes, no or not now In this case God shows up and says yes Daniel 3:19-30 What a turnaround God turn America around just as quickly through terrible circumstances




