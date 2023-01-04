Anarchy In DC! There Are No Sworn-In Members Of 118th Congress!

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 4, 2023
The increasingly bloody Speaker war in the US House means there are only Members-elect, no actual Members of the US House of Representatives. Far from gaining ground, it looks like one-time presumptive Speaker Kevin McCarthy is actually losing ground after failing on three votes. What's next? Also today: Latest Twitter Files shows social media was US spook playground.
