Anarchy In DC! There Are No Sworn-In Members Of 118th Congress!
What is happening
Published 21 hours ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published January 4, 2023 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

The increasingly bloody Speaker war in the US House means there are only Members-elect, no actual Members of the US House of Representatives. Far from gaining ground, it looks like one-time presumptive Speaker Kevin McCarthy is actually losing ground after failing on three votes. What's next? Also today: Latest Twitter Files shows social media was US spook playground.


Keywords
dccoupukraineus housethe ron paul liberty reporttwitter filesno sworn-in members118th congressspeaker kevin mccarthy

