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God is Working in Strange Ways
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99 views • December 10, 2021
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-is-working-in-strange-ways/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I talk more about The LORD speaking and moving in unusual ways … and what to watch for. Watch for God to move in strange ways!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/god-is-working-in-strange-ways/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I talk more about The LORD speaking and moving in unusual ways … and what to watch for. Watch for God to move in strange ways!"
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