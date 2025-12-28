BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You’re Actions Have Been Weighed Again Children, Prepare For the Darkness Now 12-26-25@6:43 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
185 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 day ago

Shared 12-27-25

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning His children, their actions and what many will face inside the 3 days of darkness. Afterwards confirmation of past words received.

Jeremiah 10:2 Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

Telegram is reoppened to new members. Please note if you join with this new link your agreement is not with me, but Jesus Christ. This is done under His instructions.

New Telegram Link:

https://t.me/+g6ZmUtouN-5jNTRh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry

Keywords
childrenactionsweighed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

New research highlights top foods that may harm your brain and increase risk of cognitive decline

Patrick Lewis
Former aide claims Netanyahu&#8217;s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Former aide claims Netanyahu’s first post-Oct. 7 priority was evading responsibility

Cassie B.
Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Kristi Noem declares endgame for Maduro as military pressure mounts

Jacob Thomas
Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature&#8217;s colorful defense may be our best hope

Microplastics invade reproductive organs—nature’s colorful defense may be our best hope

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy