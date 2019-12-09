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Serious Boy Crisis & the White House Initiative w/ Dr. Warren Farrell (2of2)
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11 views • December 09, 2019
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Dr. Farrell is currently the Chair of the Commission to Create a White House Council on Boys to Men. You can see the official page @ http://whitehouseboysmen.org/
Dr. Warren Farrell joins the program to discuss the growing crisis amongst boys in our country. He specifically explains how boys and girls struggle in over 50 developmental areas when fathers are not involved in their lives. This goes on to effect their roles as adults, success in school, careers, and ultimately with their own families. A crisis has been brewing for a long time and the stats do not lie. He is an amazing person with a background that includes being coined the world's "greatest male feminist" as an active board member of NOW, to today being called the "Martin Luther King of the Men's Rights Movement". You can learn more about Dr. Warren Farrell and purchase his book on his website @ http://WarrenFarrell.com.
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MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Dr. Farrell is currently the Chair of the Commission to Create a White House Council on Boys to Men. You can see the official page @ http://whitehouseboysmen.org/
Dr. Warren Farrell joins the program to discuss the growing crisis amongst boys in our country. He specifically explains how boys and girls struggle in over 50 developmental areas when fathers are not involved in their lives. This goes on to effect their roles as adults, success in school, careers, and ultimately with their own families. A crisis has been brewing for a long time and the stats do not lie. He is an amazing person with a background that includes being coined the world's "greatest male feminist" as an active board member of NOW, to today being called the "Martin Luther King of the Men's Rights Movement". You can learn more about Dr. Warren Farrell and purchase his book on his website @ http://WarrenFarrell.com.
Consider joining Patreon and get access to free eBooks, exclusive interviews, and much more. Join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Get the FREE Stiletto Blade, Execution Torch, C60 Black seed Gel Capsules and more @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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