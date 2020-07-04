Zionists Playing Islamophobia and Anti-Islamophobia Groups | Linda Sarsour | George Soros EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
George Soros funds the anti-Muslim agents provocateurs of Femen. George Soros also funds Linda Sarsour's Arab-American
Association and the French CCIF whose stated goal is to stand against anti-Muslim hate speech and violence.
Similarly, Fiyaz Mughal's Tell MAMA UK and Faith Matters in the United Kingdom are linked to pro-Israel elements. One founder of a close organisation CST (the Jewish Community Security Trust) is described in an article of Haaretz as a member of "Netanyahu's billionaires club" along with the likes of Sheldon Adelson.
According to Electronic Intifada, CST is linked to the Israeli secret service:
https://electronicintifada.net/content/ei-exclusive-uk-charity-mossad-links-secretly-denounced-anti-zionist-jews-government/10717
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yurYkyE4Bg
Verdant Servant YT Channel