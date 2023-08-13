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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 13, 2023 - Red Pill Expo with G Edward Griffin Update - Direct Energy Weapon TORCHES Hawaii! Planet X Leads to NCSWIC!
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82 views • August 16, 2023

Coming fresh of the G. Edward Griffin Red Pill Expo it has been a busy weekend of chaos.

Red Pill Expo is the major public event of Red Pill University. Our purpose is to help truth seekers understand how the world really works – contrary to commonly held illusions. The visionary of this movement is G. Edward Griffin, author of numerous books and documentary films including the famous exposé of the Federal Reserve, The Creature from Jekyll Island and also World without Cancer; The Story of Vitamin B17.

Lania, Hawaii is absolutely torched from what seems to be a direct energy weapon.

Directed energy weapons (DEW) use concentrated electromagnetic energy to combat enemy forces and assets. These weapons include high energy lasers and other high power electromagnetics—such as millimeter wave and high power microwave weapons. Unlike weapons that fire bullets or missiles, DEWs can respond to a threat in different ways. For example, they can temporarily degrade electronics on a drone or physically destroy it. See our 2022 Spotlight for more information on counter-drone technology.
How does it work? Each type of DEW uses a different region of the electromagnetic spectrum (see fig. 1). This spectrum describes all of the kinds of light—including those the human eye cannot see—and classifies them according to wavelength. Different types of electromagnetic energy have different properties. For example, the wavelength affects what the directed energy can penetrate—such as metal or human skin.
We go over what Q and Nothing Can Stop What is Coming has to do with Planet X Nibiru.

Sources:
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-mission-2/

https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-23-106717#:~:text=Directed%20energy%20weapons%20(DEW)%20use,and%20high%20power%20microwave%20weapons.

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