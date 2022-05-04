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BILL GATES AND EPSTEIN, CONNECTED
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82 views • May 04, 2022
TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
Epstein Island https://bit.ly/3y7tZ0J
IS THIS WHATS COMING? WAKE UP https://bit.ly/37WSVxp
LISTEN TO THIS CRIMINAL, PURE INSANITY https://bit.ly/3kDjg6k
CALIFORNIA WANTS TO KILL (MURDER) MY SON https://bit.ly/37UYFYx
Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on the UK and Ireland https://bit.ly/37b6uZt
Ukrainian military tired of being used for NATOs war against Russia https://bit.ly/3s5b179
Say what????? Your kidding right https://bit.ly/3DZyFqv
STOP FALLING FOR FAKE NEWS https://bit.ly/3xh64eU
IF YOU THINK ITS A GAME YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP https://bit.ly/37tnhH3
Eustace Mullins on how pharmakia is the creation of occultism https://bit.ly/3Jri6om
Germany and the United Kingdom offered more weapons to Ukraine. https://bit.ly/3xhKtmC
According to Dr tenpenny - Every fully death jabbed over 30 will have aids https://bit.ly/3JvidiC
Dr. Ryan Cole In one month to have over 1200 people dead https://bit.ly/3qVPop1
NOBODY EVER SAY ANYTHING (WAKE UP PEOPLE) https://bit.ly/3DzulOr
EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOG (TIME TO WAKE UP) https://bit.ly/3J63mev
Strange circle formed above 5G tower https://bit.ly/3uUgZZ9
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden secured millions for US contractor https://bit.ly/3LCibqS
U.S. Senate, states there are 410,000 unexplained deaths in Americans https://bit.ly/3x1rrkb
Labour leader Keir Starmer unable to confirm if women have penis's or not https://bit.ly/3rm080v
MOST BABY FOOD IS TOXIC https://bit.ly/3JWC8Ic
The Fibonacci Sequence Explained https://bit.ly/3wCVWgd
LISTEN TO HER NOW PLEASE (MUST WATCH) https://bit.ly/3DhYMs1
MR TRUDEAU YOU ARE A DISGRACE FOR ANY DEMOCRACY https://bit.ly/35e8lvC
The Gov have already bought $millions of vac for babies and the children https://bit.ly/3NnfA5N
Every PhD degree , medical or science has been lied to about the universe https://bit.ly/3uA6fyM
Neuralink Brain Chip Experiment https://bit.ly/3tqQ7z9
LRAD - Long Range Electro Radiation Device https://bit.ly/3Msnz0L
The Media Is the Virus The Revolution Won’t Be Televised https://bit.ly/3pVhDnF
I've come to join the Ukraine army or whatever they are called https://bit.ly/3HEJZYY
Never watch the tel-lie-vision. It's the most powerful indoctrination tool https://bit.ly/35KP6tJ
Murcia Spain Farmers have had enough, protesting infront of the mayors office https://bit.ly/3vAGIri
THE MEDIA ARE LYING TO COVER UP THE GENOCIDE AGENDA - WAKE UP PEOPLE https://bit.ly/3hACKa1
MESSAGE FOR ALL POLICE WORLDWIDE https://bit.ly/3v8pulb
Dr Richard M Fleming on AIDS from the SPIKES.. YIKES.. https://bit.ly/3BCxiNi
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OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
Epstein Island https://bit.ly/3y7tZ0J
IS THIS WHATS COMING? WAKE UP https://bit.ly/37WSVxp
LISTEN TO THIS CRIMINAL, PURE INSANITY https://bit.ly/3kDjg6k
CALIFORNIA WANTS TO KILL (MURDER) MY SON https://bit.ly/37UYFYx
Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on the UK and Ireland https://bit.ly/37b6uZt
Ukrainian military tired of being used for NATOs war against Russia https://bit.ly/3s5b179
Say what????? Your kidding right https://bit.ly/3DZyFqv
STOP FALLING FOR FAKE NEWS https://bit.ly/3xh64eU
IF YOU THINK ITS A GAME YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP https://bit.ly/37tnhH3
Eustace Mullins on how pharmakia is the creation of occultism https://bit.ly/3Jri6om
Germany and the United Kingdom offered more weapons to Ukraine. https://bit.ly/3xhKtmC
According to Dr tenpenny - Every fully death jabbed over 30 will have aids https://bit.ly/3JvidiC
Dr. Ryan Cole In one month to have over 1200 people dead https://bit.ly/3qVPop1
NOBODY EVER SAY ANYTHING (WAKE UP PEOPLE) https://bit.ly/3DzulOr
EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOG (TIME TO WAKE UP) https://bit.ly/3J63mev
Strange circle formed above 5G tower https://bit.ly/3uUgZZ9
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden secured millions for US contractor https://bit.ly/3LCibqS
U.S. Senate, states there are 410,000 unexplained deaths in Americans https://bit.ly/3x1rrkb
Labour leader Keir Starmer unable to confirm if women have penis's or not https://bit.ly/3rm080v
MOST BABY FOOD IS TOXIC https://bit.ly/3JWC8Ic
The Fibonacci Sequence Explained https://bit.ly/3wCVWgd
LISTEN TO HER NOW PLEASE (MUST WATCH) https://bit.ly/3DhYMs1
MR TRUDEAU YOU ARE A DISGRACE FOR ANY DEMOCRACY https://bit.ly/35e8lvC
The Gov have already bought $millions of vac for babies and the children https://bit.ly/3NnfA5N
Every PhD degree , medical or science has been lied to about the universe https://bit.ly/3uA6fyM
Neuralink Brain Chip Experiment https://bit.ly/3tqQ7z9
LRAD - Long Range Electro Radiation Device https://bit.ly/3Msnz0L
The Media Is the Virus The Revolution Won’t Be Televised https://bit.ly/3pVhDnF
I've come to join the Ukraine army or whatever they are called https://bit.ly/3HEJZYY
Never watch the tel-lie-vision. It's the most powerful indoctrination tool https://bit.ly/35KP6tJ
Murcia Spain Farmers have had enough, protesting infront of the mayors office https://bit.ly/3vAGIri
THE MEDIA ARE LYING TO COVER UP THE GENOCIDE AGENDA - WAKE UP PEOPLE https://bit.ly/3hACKa1
MESSAGE FOR ALL POLICE WORLDWIDE https://bit.ly/3v8pulb
Dr Richard M Fleming on AIDS from the SPIKES.. YIKES.. https://bit.ly/3BCxiNi
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
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