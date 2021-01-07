America - The Shit Show Rolls On

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Why Was Founder Of Far-Left BLM Group Filming Inside Capitol As Police Shot Protester?:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/why-was-founder-far-left-blm-group-filming-inside-capitol-police-shot-protester
Was the assault on the Capitol building a false flag?:
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=224572
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QITf1B0tEk
Peekay Truth 1