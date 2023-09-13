The Greatest Hebrew Mazzaroth Sign- Rev 12- In 2000 yrs Appearing a 2nd Time!

Join our Hebrew Messianic End-Time Commander & Mother Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow her end-tie shofar heralding that this generation is the last generation that will see the return of Yeshua and that JUDGMENTS PROCEED HIS RETURN! She will serve up the fattest prime rib table of YAH N YESHUA serving this GREAT SIGN OF YAH from a hebrew messianic perspective including the fulfillment of multiple end-tie prophecies with this GREAT, HISTORIQUE, BIBLICAL, ONE-TIME ONLY SIGN ! YAH N YESHUA ARE INDEED SHOUTING! TIME IS UP!!! TO A VERY WICKED AND UNTOWARD GENERATION! HE THAT THAN AN EAR LET HIM HEAR! VERY SOON FOR THE LAST TIME!! Hear the entire msg here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi928ms8iQ0oSt1ksCkxy-w/