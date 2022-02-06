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Silent War Ep. 6162A: Truckers Beat CANADA Restrictions, Vax Sterilizing, Maiming, and Killing
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242 views • February 06, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Johns Hopkins Prof. Slams Media, Own Institution For Hiding Bombshell Study That Found Lockdowns Are Ineffective.
State of Modern Medicine: Hospitals In Germany, UK & Israel Refuse Life-Saving Transplant To 3-Year-Old Because Parents Were Unvaccinated.
Saskatchewan Premier Pledges To End All COVID Restrictions As Ottawa Braces For More Protests.
Sweden Lifts Nearly All Covid-19 Restrictions.
One of the Highest Vaccination Rates Has Highest Number of COVID Deaths Per Million People This Week –80% of Serious Cases are Fully Vaccinated.
FDA Quickly Deletes Moderna Vaccine Data Showing Rate of Heart Inflammation Post-Vaccination is 2.6x HIGHER Than Previously Reported.
California High School Barricades Maskless Children in Gym, Staffer Turns Down Thermostat to “Freeze Them Out”.
Sen. Ron Johnson Sends Letter to Sec. of Defense Demanding Information on Shockingly High COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Among Military Personnel.
All of this, and more.
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Johns Hopkins Prof. Slams Media, Own Institution For Hiding Bombshell Study That Found Lockdowns Are Ineffective.
State of Modern Medicine: Hospitals In Germany, UK & Israel Refuse Life-Saving Transplant To 3-Year-Old Because Parents Were Unvaccinated.
Saskatchewan Premier Pledges To End All COVID Restrictions As Ottawa Braces For More Protests.
Sweden Lifts Nearly All Covid-19 Restrictions.
One of the Highest Vaccination Rates Has Highest Number of COVID Deaths Per Million People This Week –80% of Serious Cases are Fully Vaccinated.
FDA Quickly Deletes Moderna Vaccine Data Showing Rate of Heart Inflammation Post-Vaccination is 2.6x HIGHER Than Previously Reported.
California High School Barricades Maskless Children in Gym, Staffer Turns Down Thermostat to “Freeze Them Out”.
Sen. Ron Johnson Sends Letter to Sec. of Defense Demanding Information on Shockingly High COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Among Military Personnel.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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