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The Truth about the COVID 19 depopulation plan Alex Jones avoids telling you.
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96 views • January 07, 2022
COVID 19 was made in France, not China. Covid 19 was made by Institute Pasteur in France. Dr. Frederic Tangy is the father of COVID 19. Patents do not lie and COVID 19 has 3 patents that are in the public record and prove COVID 19 is a SARS virus that was modified by Dr. Frederic Tangy at the Institute Pasteur, France. verify here, www.verite-covid19.fr
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