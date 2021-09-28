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Covid, Tango and The Lagom Way - the documentary
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21 views • September 28, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri_yU_gHLcA&;t=573s
or
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/28/effects-of-mask-mandates-and-school-closures.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210928_HL2&mid=DM1004747&rid=1277172686
Data from the first registry to record children's experiences with masks show physical, psychological and behavioral issues including irritability, difficulty concentrating and impaired learning
Since school shutdowns in spring 2020, increasing numbers of parents are seeking drug treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for their children
Evidence from the U.K. shows schools are not the super spreaders health officials said they were; measured rates of infection in schools were the same as the community, not higher
A large randomized controlled trial showed wearing masks does not reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2
It is important to pay attention to the direction leadership is taking to protect your future and your finances
or
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/28/effects-of-mask-mandates-and-school-closures.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20210928_HL2&mid=DM1004747&rid=1277172686
Data from the first registry to record children's experiences with masks show physical, psychological and behavioral issues including irritability, difficulty concentrating and impaired learning
Since school shutdowns in spring 2020, increasing numbers of parents are seeking drug treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for their children
Evidence from the U.K. shows schools are not the super spreaders health officials said they were; measured rates of infection in schools were the same as the community, not higher
A large randomized controlled trial showed wearing masks does not reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2
It is important to pay attention to the direction leadership is taking to protect your future and your finances
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