American Sunrise Happy Hour Pre-Rally Special 9/17-2022
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
 Ed Henry And Karyn Turk Live Youngstown, OH.Live from Salem Ohio 7:00pm Resistance Chicks close out the evenings broadcast.

Sponsored by Artist Raymond Simon

Save America Trump Rally is Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00pm

Youngstown, Ohio

 LIVE coverage of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, OH this Saturday. Our pre-rally coverage starts at 3 PM EST.

Sunrise America with Real American Voice will be hosting at the event.

webpage: resistancechicks.com


Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, Ohio 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


LIVE 6:00-7:00 PM est BrighteonTV Show Fridays, 5:00-6:00 pm est on Sundays


Keywords
resistance chicks2022saturday september 17save america trump rallyyoungstown ohioamerican sunrise happy hour pre-rally specialartist raymond simoned henry and karyn turk

