American Sunrise Happy Hour Pre-Rally Special 9/17-2022

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Ed Henry And Karyn Turk Live Youngstown, OH.Live from Salem Ohio 7:00pm Resistance Chicks close out the evenings broadcast.
Sponsored by Artist Raymond Simon
Save America Trump Rally is Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00pm
Youngstown, Ohio
LIVE coverage of President Trump's rally in Youngstown, OH this Saturday. Our pre-rally coverage starts at 3 PM EST.
Sunrise America with Real American Voice will be hosting at the event.
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Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit www.mygotodoc.com
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The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE!
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