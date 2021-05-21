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If You’re Not Going to Get to #1, You Might as Well Quit Now (Book Summary)
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0 view • May 21, 2021
“How dare you settle for mediocre just because you’re busy coping with too many things on your agenda, racing against the clock to get it all done.
The lesson is simple: If you’ve got as much as you’ve got, use it. Use it to become the best in the world, to change the game, to set the agenda for everyone else. You can only do that by marshaling all of your resources to get through the biggest possible Dip. In order to get through that Dip, you’ll need to quit everything else. If it’s not going to put a dent in the world, quit. Right now. Quit and use that void to find the energy to assault the Dip that matters.”
This video presents my highlighted sections of bestselling bookauthor Seth Godin's book “The Dip: The extraordinary benefits of knowing when to quit (and when to stick)”
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1591841666
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BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
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Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
The lesson is simple: If you’ve got as much as you’ve got, use it. Use it to become the best in the world, to change the game, to set the agenda for everyone else. You can only do that by marshaling all of your resources to get through the biggest possible Dip. In order to get through that Dip, you’ll need to quit everything else. If it’s not going to put a dent in the world, quit. Right now. Quit and use that void to find the energy to assault the Dip that matters.”
This video presents my highlighted sections of bestselling bookauthor Seth Godin's book “The Dip: The extraordinary benefits of knowing when to quit (and when to stick)”
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1591841666
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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